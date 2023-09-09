Air Jordan 6 Gore-Tex “Brown Kelp” First Look

Get ready for the Air Jordan 6 Gore-Tex in its upcoming "Brown Kelp" colorway, a perfect blend of light brown and purple tones. These sneakers offer style and weather protection, making them a must-have for sneakerheads who want to stay fresh in any condition. The "Brown Kelp" color scheme is a unique combo of light brown and shades of purple, giving these kicks a trendy and eye-catching look. Whether you're hitting the streets or braving the elements, they add a fashionable touch to your outfit.

The Air Jordan 6 Gore-Tex is all about keeping you comfortable and dry. With its waterproof material, these sneakers are ready to tackle rainy days without compromising style. They feature a classic Air Jordan 6 silhouette, ensuring you're always on-trend. With the "Brown Kelp" colorway, you can make a bold fashion statement while staying protected from the elements. Keep an eye out for their release date, and you'll have the chance to rock these stylish sneakers no matter the weather. Don't miss out on the opportunity to step up your sneaker game with the Air Jordan 6 Gore-Tex in "Brown Kelp."

"Brown Kelp" Air Jordan 6 Gore-Tex

First off, note that this pair is a women's exclusive, meaning only women's sizing will be available. This is the only photo we have so far, so we don't yet have a complete look at the sneakers. That being said, we can see the sole is made of a light brown rubber and there is a black midsole. The uppers seem to be constructed from a light brown suede with vibrant purple accents on the heel Jumpman and on the heel tab. Expect more photos of this pair to drop soon.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 Gore-Tex "Brown Kelp" is releasing on November 29th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

