Nike Air Force 1 Wild “Wheat Gold” Official Photos

The Nike Air Force 1 Wild is about to unleash a fresh look with its upcoming "Wheat Gold" colorway, and sneaker enthusiasts are in for a treat. These kicks are all about style and versatility, perfect for those who want to make a statement wherever they go. The "Wheat Gold" color scheme is a blend of warm, earthy tones with wheat gold and dark orange hues. These colors give the shoes a rugged yet stylish appearance, making them a perfect choice for both urban adventures and outdoor escapades. What makes the Nike Air Force 1 Wild special is its ability to transition seamlessly from the streets to the trails.

With durable materials and a tough outsole, they are ready for all kinds of terrain. Plus, the classic Air Force 1 silhouette ensures that you're always on-trend. These sneakers are a nod to the great outdoors, and they're perfect for those who appreciate both fashion and functionality. The "Wheat Gold" colorway adds a new dimension to the lineup, giving you the chance to make a bold fashion statement. Keep an eye out for the release date of the "Wheat Gold" Nike Air Force 1 Wild, and get ready to step out in style, whether you're in the city or exploring nature's beauty.

"Wheat Gold" Nike Air Force 1 Wild

The sneakers feature a textured, black rubber sole with a gold/orange checkered midsole. A wheat gold mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with suede wheat gold overlays, creating an eye-catching look for the sneakers. Dark orange accents include the lace locks, Nike tongue branding, and the heel tab which also features Nike branding. To throw a curveball, the sneakers feature a purple sock liner.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Wild “Wheat Gold” will be released at some point during the fall of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

