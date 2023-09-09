Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” Coming Soon

This playoffs pair is coming this month.

BYBen Atkinson
Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 8, an iconic silhouette in the Jordan Brand lineup, is gearing up for a special celebration of its 30th anniversary. Sneakerheads and basketball fans alike are eagerly anticipating the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 8 in a classic "Playoffs" colorway. This shoe pays homage to a pivotal moment in basketball history when Michael Jordan himself laced up a pair in Game 6 of the 1993 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. The Air Jordan 8 boasts a design that's both stylish and functional. Its high-top silhouette provides ankle support, making it a favorite choice for players on the court and fashion-forward individuals off it.

The "Playoffs" colorway is a throwback to the original release and features a predominantly black upper with hits of red and white, giving it that timeless Chicago Bulls vibe. This classic combination of colors makes it a versatile choice for any outfit. As the Air Jordan 8 in the "Playoffs" colorway drops soon, fans can relive the nostalgia and excitement of MJ's historic 1993 NBA Finals performance, all while rocking a piece of basketball history on their feet. Don't miss your chance to grab a piece of sneaker history with this celebration of the iconic silhouette's 30th anniversary.

"Playoffs" Air Jordan 8

Air Jordan 8

The sneakers feature a black, red, and blue rubber sole with a black midsole. Black durable leather constructs the uppers, with red and white accents. Lace straps that allow your feet to stay locked in feature a red and white 23 logo. More red accents include the Jumpman logo on the tongue and a red heel tab on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs" will be released on September 30th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Playoffs
Air Jordan 8

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.