Just a few weeks back, we reported on the upcoming Undefeated x Air Jordan 37 collaboration. If you are familiar with Undefeated, you know that they have collaborated with Nike, Jumpman, and Adidas quite a bit. The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 is an icon, and subsequently, Undefeated is looking to keep the partnership alive.

Overall, Undefeated is one of the most respected and well-known boutiques on the West Coast. That said, it should come as no surprise that Jordan Brand would continue this working relationship. Both of them know that fans love their collaborations, so consequently, more offerings just makes sense.

Undefeated x Air Jordan 37

Upon looking at the official images for this collaboration, it is pretty obvious that both sides are looking to replicate their Air Jordan 4. This is one of the rarest Jordans ever as it sells for over $30,000. However, you won’t expect the same rarity with this model.

Firstly, you can see how this shoe contains a white mesh upper with some khaki green poking out beneath. This green shade is then transplanted onto the various overlays. However, it is important to note that these tones have varying shades of darkness. From there, we have some white on the back heel midsole plate, and orange that goes onto the tongue and even the outsole.

If you are a sneakerhead who loves Undefeated, then you will have a ton of love for this latest colorway. Sure, it may not be for everyone, but there is some very cool history to be had here.

Release Details

If you are a fan of this shoe and want to get yourself a pair, you can as of Friday, December 23rd. The shoe will be available over at Undefeated.com so be on the lookout come release day. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

