Air Jordan 38 Low “Guo Ailun” PE Officially Unveiled

Guo Ailun is getting another sneaker.

BYBen Atkinson
The Air Jordan 38 Low is dropping in an exclusive "Guo Ailun" colorway, paying tribute to the renowned Chinese basketball player. Guo Ailun, known for his exceptional skills on the court, represents the Liaoning Flying Leopards in the Chinese Basketball Association and the Chinese national team. This special edition sneaker features a vibrant turquoise color scheme with eye-catching yellow accents, reflecting Guo Ailun's energetic playing style and personality. As a key figure in Chinese basketball, Guo Ailun's collaboration with Air Jordan brings a unique twist to the Air Jordan 38 Low silhouette.

With its bold color palette and distinctive design details, the Air Jordan 38 Low "Guo Ailun" pays homage to Guo Ailun's contributions to the sport and celebrates his impact on basketball culture in China. From the courts of the Chinese Basketball Association to the streets of cities across the country, this exclusive colorway is sure to turn heads and make a statement wherever it goes. With its dynamic design and tribute to a basketball icon, the Air Jordan 38 Low "Guo Ailun" will become a coveted piece among sneaker aficionados worldwide.

"Guo Ailun" Air Jordan 38 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a translucent rubber sole and a turquoise and yellow midsole. A turquoise mesh material constructs the uppers, with geometrical patterns all around and wave yellow, white, and black details. Further, turquoise laces and black branding on the tongues complete the shoes. Overall, these sneakers are clean and built for performance. With their vibrant colorway, these sneakers will be perfect for the hot summer days.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 38 Low “Guo Ailun” PE is going to be released later this summer. Also, the retail price is expected to be $175 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
