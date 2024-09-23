Air Jordan 39 “Guo Ailun” Officially Revealed

Another sneaker added to Guo's closet.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 39 “Guo Ailun” will be released sometime this November. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a white, semi-translucent rubber sole and matching midsole. Further, the uppers are comprised of a white mesh, with light grey leather overlays. Hyper jade blue accents are found on the sides and the tongues of the sneakers, with Jordan and Guo branding. Overall, this pair features a clean and cohesive sneaker.

The active cushioning system delivers responsive support, making every step feel smooth and effortless. This new model carries forward Jordan Brand's commitment to excellence, offering both cutting-edge performance and a modern aesthetic. The upcoming collaboration adds even more excitement, making the Air Jordan 39 a must-have for athletes and sneakerheads alike . With its combination of sleek design and high-level technology, the Air Jordan 39 is set to make an impact in the world of basketball footwear. Keep an eye out for this release, as it builds on the legacy of the Air Jordan line while introducing exciting new elements.

