Air Jordan 38 Low “Torch” Drop Details

Lace-up for innovation with the Air Jordan 38, a sneaker set to redefine performance and style. The upcoming "Torch" colorway adds a bold and fiery touch, setting the stage for a dynamic presence on and off the court. Designed for the modern athlete, the Air Jordan 38 boasts cutting-edge features that prioritize comfort and responsiveness. The "Torch" edition takes this innovation to the next level, infusing a vibrant color palette reminiscent of flickering flames. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, the Air Jordan 38 in "Torch" combines aesthetics with performance.

The fiery hues of bright orange create a visually striking impact that reflects the sneaker's high-energy design. Whether you're hitting the hardwood or making a streetwear statement, the Air Jordan 38 in the "Torch" colorway is set to turn heads. Keep an eye out for its release, as this dynamic fusion of style and performance promises to ignite excitement among sneaker enthusiasts and athletes alike. The "Torch" edition is more than a sneaker; it's a bold expression of individuality and athleticism.

“Torch” Air Jordan 38 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a khaki sole and a grey-speckled midsole. A beige material constructs the uppers, with geometrical patterns all around. Light laces and vivid orange accents complete the design. The tongue features an orange Jumpman and Torch logo. Overall, these sneakers are clean and built for performance. Also, they are perfect for the summer olympics!

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 38 Low “Torch” is going to drop this year. Also, the retail price is expected to be $185 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

