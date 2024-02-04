Air Jordan 38 Low “Torch” Drop Details

Another vibrant Air Jordan 38 Low.

BYBen Atkinson
Air-Jordan-38-Low-Torch-FZ4161-002-4

Lace-up for innovation with the Air Jordan 38, a sneaker set to redefine performance and style. The upcoming "Torch" colorway adds a bold and fiery touch, setting the stage for a dynamic presence on and off the court. Designed for the modern athlete, the Air Jordan 38 boasts cutting-edge features that prioritize comfort and responsiveness. The "Torch" edition takes this innovation to the next level, infusing a vibrant color palette reminiscent of flickering flames. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, the Air Jordan 38 in "Torch" combines aesthetics with performance.

The fiery hues of bright orange create a visually striking impact that reflects the sneaker's high-energy design. Whether you're hitting the hardwood or making a streetwear statement, the Air Jordan 38 in the "Torch" colorway is set to turn heads. Keep an eye out for its release, as this dynamic fusion of style and performance promises to ignite excitement among sneaker enthusiasts and athletes alike. The "Torch" edition is more than a sneaker; it's a bold expression of individuality and athleticism.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Dark Mocha” Gets Exclusive Mock-Up

“Torch” Air Jordan 38 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a khaki sole and a grey-speckled midsole. A beige material constructs the uppers, with geometrical patterns all around. Light laces and vivid orange accents complete the design. The tongue features an orange Jumpman and Torch logo. Overall, these sneakers are clean and built for performance. Also, they are perfect for the summer olympics!

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 38 Low “Torch” is going to drop this year. Also, the retail price is expected to be $185 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Neutral Grey” Receives A First Look

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.