After growing up in the Bronx, Torch moved to Miami where he met Rick Ross, Gunplay, and Young Breed. The four went on to form the rap group Triple C’s, aka Carol City Cartel. The rapper has also worked with Young Buck, Young Breed, Lil’ Flip, N.O.R.E., Saigon, Jim Jones, Busta Rhymes, and Trey Songz. He has been featured on the Maybach Music compilation albums, Self Made Vol. 1 and 3, as well as an album released with Triple C’s in 2009 titled Custom Cars & Cycles.