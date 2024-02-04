Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Dark Mocha” Gets Exclusive Mock-Up

Prepare for a bold statement with the Air Jordan 1 Low '85, an embodiment of timeless style with a contemporary twist. The highly anticipated "Dark Mocha" colorway will make waves in the sneaker world. Channeling the spirit of the iconic 1985 original, the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 boasts a silhouette that resonates with both heritage and modern flair. The "Dark Mocha" edition adds a rich and sophisticated touch, promising to be a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts seeking a blend of tradition and trend.

Crafted with precision and premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 offers durability and comfort in every step. The "Dark Mocha" colorway introduces a dynamic contrast, creating a striking visual impact while maintaining versatility for various outfits and occasions. Whether you're a seasoned Jordan lover or a newcomer to the sneaker scene, the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 in "Dark Mocha" will capture your attention. Keep an eye out for its release, as this colorway will redefine street style. It combines a timeless silhouette with a modern and alluring aesthetic for a truly distinctive look.

Read More: Nike Air Max Plus Drift “Light Smoke Grey” Photos Revealed

"Dark Mocha" Air Jordan 1 Low ’85

The sneakers feature a browb rubber and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white leather base. Further, brown leather overlays are featured. Next, a brown Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. Also, brown laces are present. Finally, the sneakers feature a white Wings logo on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Dark Mocha” is going to drop this holiday season. Also, the retail price is expected to be $160 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Jordan Luka 2 “All-Star” Officially Unveiled

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.