Air Jordan 1 Low “Green Glow” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Low continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts, and the much-anticipated "Green Glow" colorway is set to inject a vibrant and refreshing energy into this classic silhouette. This upcoming release promises to be a standout addition to the Air Jordan 1 Low lineup, boasting a distinctive color scheme that adds a bold and lively touch to the iconic design. With its timeless low-cut profile, the Air Jordan 1 Low effortlessly combines casual versatility with a sleek aesthetic.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 1 Low ensures durability and longevity, providing a reliable choice for everyday wear. The cushioned sole not only enhances comfort but also caters to the diverse needs of sneaker enthusiasts who seek both style and functionality in their footwear. As excitement builds for its release, the Air Jordan 1 Low in the "Green Glow" colorway exemplifies the brand's commitment to innovation and style. Overall, this pair is definitely going to become a big hit. Not to mention, Jordan Brand is releasing an arsenal of sneakers in the new "Green Glow" colorway.

"Green Glow" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the base is constructed from white leather with black leather overlays. Further, a green glow Nike Swoosh and Air Jordan Wings logo are found on the sides. Finally, white laces and more green branding are found on the tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Green Glow” will be released sometime in April. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

