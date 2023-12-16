Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS “Oxidized Green” Gets New Mockup

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS stands out as a stylish and iconic sneaker. It's crafted with a low-top silhouette that's both classic and versatile. Loved by many, it holds a special place in the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts. An exciting addition to the Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS lineup is the "Oxidized Green" colorway. Also, this upcoming release features a vibrant and fresh blend of green tones. This adds a lively and distinctive touch to the shoe. With green overlays on a white base, it creates a striking contrast that catches the eye effortlessly.

The "Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS maintains the trademark elements of the original model. Including the iconic Swoosh logo and the comfortable Air cushioning. The infusion of the lively green colorway brings a new dimension to the shoe's timeless style. Enthusiasts eagerly await the arrival of the "Oxidized Green" colorway for its refreshing color palette and classic Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS appeal. Overall, its blend of vibrant green hues against a crisp white background makes it a standout choice for those seeking a chic and trendy sneaker option.

"Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS

Image via Sneaker Files

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a clean saik midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with more white leather overlays. Next, a dark green leather Swoosh is featured on the sides as well as a leather heel tab. Also, a green Nike logo is located on the tongue, and the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo is on the heel in white stitching.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS “Oxidized Green” is going to drop in August of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

