Air Jordan 3 WMNS Tex “Dark Driftwood” Gets A First Look

The Air Jordan 3 WMNS Tex represents a stylish take on the classic sneaker, known for its iconic design and modern updates tailored for women. This version maintains the beloved silhouette while incorporating fresh elements. An upcoming highlight for the Air Jordan 3 WMNS Tex is the "Dark Driftwood" colorway. This new release showcases a unique blend of dark driftwood brown tones, offering a sophisticated and distinctive look. The sneaker features a predominantly brown upper with contrasting accents, adding depth and elegance to its design.

The "Dark Driftwood" Air Jordan 3 WMNS Tex retains the signature features of the original model, including the visible Air cushioning and the iconic Jumpman logo. The incorporation of the refined brown colorway brings a fresh and fashionable appeal to the shoe. Fans and sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the "Dark Driftwood" colorway for its fusion of premium materials and the distinctive brown palette. The Air Jordan 3 WMNS Tex continues to draw attention with its blend of classic heritage and contemporary style, making it a sought-after choice for women seeking a unique and trendy sneaker option.

"Dark Driftwood" Air Jordan 3 WMNS Tex

Image via Sneaker Files

This sneaker features a very cohesive colorway that really does match up with that of "Dark Driftwood". The rubber outsole of this sneaker is dark brown, and the midsole is a clean white. The elephant print, which the Jordan 3 is famous for, is brown and the rest of the upper is a darker tan. This sneaker also features vibrant orange accents, that add a pop of color to the otherwise earthy sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 WMNS Tex “Dark Driftwood” will be released in July of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

[Via]