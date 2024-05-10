Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS “Oxidized Green” New Photos

In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen
SPAIN - 2021/08/06: In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

This shade of green is making the rounds.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS stands as a stylish icon with its classic low-top silhouette. Beloved by sneaker enthusiasts, its upcoming addition to the "Oxidized Green" colorway promises a fresh and vibrant twist. Featuring green overlays atop a white base, it creates a visually striking contrast that's sure to turn heads. Overall, its vibrant green hues against a crisp white backdrop make it a chic and trendy choice for sneaker aficionados. With its bold design and iconic silhouette, the "Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS will make a bold statement in the world of street fashion.

This iteration maintains the trademark elements of the original, including the iconic Swoosh logo and comfortable Air cushioning. The infusion of the lively green colorway adds a new dimension to the shoe's timeless appeal. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the arrival of the "Oxidized Green" colorway, drawn to its refreshing palette and classic Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS charm. Overall, its vibrant green hues against a crisp white backdrop make it a chic and trendy choice for sneaker aficionados.

"Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS

Image via thelegendwavegod

The shoes boast a gum rubber sole and a crisp sail midsole. Also, its uppers are made of white leather with additional white leather overlays. Further, adding contrast, dark green leather Swooshes adorn the sides, accompanied by a leather heel tab. Moreover, a green Nike logo graces the tongue, while the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo is stitched in white on the heel.

More Details

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS “Oxidized Green” is going to drop on August 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via thelegendwavegod

[Via]

