Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Dark Mocha” New Look

Travis Scott's iconic Jordan model, the Jordan Jumpman Jack, makes waves with its latest "Dark Mocha" iteration. Boasting a sleek black foundation and rich dark brown overlays, this shoe blends sophistication with boldness. Meticulously crafted, the Jumpman Jack seamlessly integrates classic design with modern tech for optimal style and performance. From its supportive midsole to its robust outsole, every detail is engineered for comfort and stability, on or off the court.

The "Dark Mocha" colorway infuses the Jordan Jumpman Jack with a distinctive edge, featuring vibrant red accents and an eye-catching reverse Swoosh design. Beyond aesthetics, this shoe features top-tier performance. With its responsive cushioning and sturdy build, it's primed for any challenge. As Travis Scott continues to leave his mark on sneaker culture, the Jordan Jumpman Jack stands as a testament to his ingenuity and influence. Bold and dynamic, it epitomizes Scott's distinct style and vision, making it a must-have for sneaker aficionados and enthusiasts alike.

"Dark Mocha" Jordan Jumpman Jack TR x Travis Scott

These shoes boast a sleek black rubber sole and a simple black midsole. Also, crafted from black fabric with accents of brown leather, the uppers exude sophistication. Further, adding to the allure is the reversed Swoosh in black, a signature of Travis Scott's design. Completing the look, the tongue and heel feature brown Jordan and Travis branding, while a strap wraps around the base of the laces.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Dark Mocha” will be released on October 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

