Jordan Jumpman Jack “University Red” Officially Unveiled

The Jordan Jumpman Jack, Travis Scott's signature Jordan silhouette, is making waves in the sneaker world. With its upcoming "University Red" colorway, this shoe will turn heads and make a statement. Featuring a sleek sail and black color scheme accented by bold red details, the Jumpman Jack is a must-have for any sneaker enthusiast. Crafted for style and performance, the Jordan Jumpman Jack combines classic design elements with modern technology. From its supportive midsole to its durable outsole, every aspect of this shoe is engineered to provide comfort and support on and off the court.

With its striking red accents, including a reverse Swoosh, this shoe is sure to stand out from the crowd. But it's not just about looks—the Jordan Jumpman Jack is designed to perform. With its responsive cushioning and stable construction, this shoe is ready to take on anything you throw at it. As Travis Scott continues to leave his mark on the sneaker world, the Jordan Jumpman Jack serves as a testament to his unique style and creative vision. With its bold design and dynamic performance, this shoe is a true reflection of Travis Scott's influence on contemporary fashion.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High Golf “University Blue” Drop Details

“University Red” Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a beige rubber sole and a plain white midsole. Also, the top is crafted from black fabric with white leather accents. Further, there's a reversed Swoosh in crimson, indicating these are Travis Scott's kicks. Finally, the tongue and backs sport crimson Jordan and Travis details, and a strap wraps around the bottom of the laces.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Jordan Jumpman Jack x Travis Scott “University Red” will be released on April 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Jordan Tatum 2 “Neon” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]