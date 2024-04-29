Anthony Edwards Excited To Play With Kevin Durant On Team USA After Sweeping Him

BYJamil David373 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns - Game Four
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 28: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates after defeating the Phoenix Suns in game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Timberwolves defeated the Suns 122-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Edwards can't wait to be teammates this summer.

Anthony Edwards is taking the NBA playoffs by storm. The Timberwolves and Edwards, who has been talking trash all series, just swept the Phoenix Suns. Ant has been calling his shot all series long and was letting Kevin Durant know his time was u every chance he could. Edwards exploded for 40 points last night to put the final nail in the Sun’s coffin. He scored 31 points in the second half, which killed any hope the Suns had. Despite 33 points from KD and 49 from Devin Booker, it wasn't enough to beat Ant-Man and the Wolves. 

KD and Anthony Edwards had been going at it all series. It was two hoopers talking trash while playing at the highest level. Kevin Durant seemed to really enjoy the young star barking. There was a level of respect KD showed Ant, and that carried through to the end of the game, where the two embraced and shared words. In his postgame interview with TNT, Edwards was asked what it meant to beat KD. Ant gave much respect to Durant before saying he can’t wait to trash-talk him this summer when they meet up to play on Team USA. 

Read More: Karl-Anthony Towns Says Anthony Edwards Will Be "The Next Face Of The NBA"

Anthony Edwards Excited To Hoop With Kevin Durant This Summer

It’s a significant moment for a player who could potentially shape the future of the league. Anthony Edwards has openly declared that his favorite player of all time is Kevin Durant. It must be a surreal experience to compete against your idol and come out on top. Ant is eagerly looking forward to representing Team USA in the summer, where he, KD, and many other stars will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. All in all, Anthony Edwards is making a name for himself. His performance in the first round was reminiscent of Jordan, both in skill and attitude. 

Anthony Edwards joins a stacked Team USA for the Paris Olympics, which includes LeBron James, Steph Curry, and his favorite player ever, Kevin Durant. The playoffs might oushsh Ant into earning a starting spot this summer. Team USA is always a good time for hoop fans and they have put together a ridiculous team to take the gold. We can’t wait til the training camp for the Olympics so we can see Anthony Edwards gloating about his win to KD. 

Read More: Adidas AE 1 “Georgia Bulldogs” Coming Soon

[via]

About The Author
Jamil David
Jamil David is a Sports and pop culture writer based in Houston Tx. Jamil is a Sports Writer For HNHH, covering everything from the NBA to the NFL and everything in between.
recommended content
The Volume Super Bowl Party 2024SportsColin Cowherd Proclaims Kevin Durant Is Becoming Irrelevant4.6K
USA Basketball Men's National Team Training CampSportsUSA Basketball: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, And More Announced For Olympic Roster729
Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns - Game FourSportsKevin Durant Reportedly Wasn't Comfortable On The Suns From The Start2.1K
Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game TwoSportsStephen A Smith Says Devin Booker Wants To Play In New York180