Cardi B & Offset Take In Knicks Game Despite Previous Breakup Claims

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald &amp; Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Cardi and Offset seem to be doing just fine.

Cardi B and Offset are a couple that have been together for a very long time. However, the state of their relationship has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride. They have broken up and gotten back together on numerous occasions. Overall, fans don't really know what to make of this. The relationship is so turbulent that it can be a bit hard to keep track. In fact, it seemed like things were over last December. That said, the two were seen together on New Year's and since that time, fans have just assumed that they are still a couple.

Well, it seems like there is more confirmation that Cardi and Offset are together. Last night, the New York Knicks took on the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Overall, it was a big game that saw the Sixers take it in overtime. That said, a TikTok made the rounds in which Cardi B and Offset could be seen on the jumbotron. They certainly were not the only celebrities at the game. However, the two going out in public with one another is definitely news to a lot of people who haven't been keeping up with their timeline.

Cardi B & Offset Taking The NBA Playoffs

At this point, it remains to be seen whether or not the two will stay together. Hopefully, they are able to do just that. After all, the two have made a great power couple and they also make great music together. They clearly do love each other a lot, and you always want to see two people do their best to make it all work in the end.

Let us know what you think of Cardi B and Offset, in the comments section down below. Are you constantly confused by the state of their relationship? Do you believe that they will stay together for real this time around? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to bring you the latest news and updates on all of your favorite artists.

