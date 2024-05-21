LeBron James & Eminem’s New Docuseries “HOW MUSIC GOT FREE” Drops Incredible Trailer

The LeBron James and Eminem-produced docuseries HOW MUSIC GOT FREE has released its first trailer. It is a significant exploration of the technological revolution that reshaped music in the late 1990s and early 2000s. This era of file-sharing technologies and a surge in the demand for new music saw the rise of online piracy. Narrated by the iconic Method Man, the series features interviews with Rocsi Diaz, Rhymefest, Steve Stoute, Eminem, 50 Cent, Timbaland, Jimmy Iovine, and more.

LeBron James is continuing to make his imprint on Hollywood with the new documentary through his production company. This time, Hip Hop great Eminem is producing alongside king James to tell a fascinating story. The docuseries is based on Stephen Witt's well-known novel of the same name. Furthermore, the series is executive produced by Eminem, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Paul Rosenberg, and Steve Stoute. Warner Bros. Additionally, Unscripted Television/Telepictures, in collaboration with Shady Films, SpringHill, and Interscope Films, is producing the film. How Music Got Free will debut on Paramount+ on June 11 in the US and Canada and June 12 in several other territories.

LeBron James and Eminem’s “HOW MUSIC GOT FREE” Trailer

Dell Glover, a former employee of the Universal Music CD pressing factory in Shelby, North Carolina, rose to prominence as the primary music leaker during the Wild West mp3 days. The documentary sheds light on his life story and how his deeds altered the course of music history. Additionally, the music pirating movement has had a significant impact on the music industry. The era has informed what the business is like today. LeBron James and Eminem linked up with several prominent figures during the time to contextualize the fascinating period of time in music.

Alexandria Stapleton directs the LeBron James and Eminem produced doc. “As a filmmaker, I wanted to challenge the narrow lens of who we regard as tech innovators,” Stapleton said in an interview. “How Music Got Free is a story that proves brilliant minds can be found in unlikely places, like the rural, forgotten factory town of Shelby, North Carolina.” All in all, the docuseries HOW MUSIC GOT FREE will be released on June 11th on Paramount+.

