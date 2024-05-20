Eminem Enjoys A Dance With His Daughter Hailie At Her Wedding

Eminem appears to be close to re-entering the public light in a major way. The rapper hasn't released a new studio album since 2020 when he dropped Music To Be Murdered By. He followed the album up later that year with a deluxe edition adding numerous B-sides. Since then he's continued to drop supplementary material like a second greatest hits album and deluxe editions of projects like The Eminem Show and The Marshall Mathers LP 2. But that all changed last month when he announced the release of a new project later this year.

The record is called The Death Of Slim Shady and fans are expecting to hear it at some point this year. Since the announcement news about the album has come from a variety of places. 50 Cent confirmed that the album would be handled by Dr. Dre on production, something that delighted long-time fans of Em and Dre's collabs. There was also an obituary for the character of Slim Shady published in a Detroit newspaper further teasing the album's concept. But in the midst of a swirl of music-related news, Em also had some personal matters to attend to, most notably his daughters wedding.

Read More: Eminem's "Mockingbird": An Ode To Parenthood And Personal Redemption

Eminem Sharing A Dance With His Daughter

Over the weekend, Em was in his proud father mode while his daughter Hailie got married. As TMZ reports, some of the very same collaborators on Em's new record were in attendance. Both Dr. Dre and 50 Cent were reportedly present at the relatively small affair. The publication also caught some shots of Em and his daughter sharing the all important dance. Check out the pictures they shared of the pair above.

There currently isn't a specific release date confirmed for Em's highly-anticipated new album. What do you think of Eminem sharing a dance with his daughter Hailie during her big day? Are you looking forward to the release of The Death Of Slim Shady later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: A History Of Eminem's Most Vicious Lyrics

[Via]