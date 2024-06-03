Eminem's Daughter Alaina Hilariously Claps Back At "Houdini" Diss

Em's newest single is a family affair.

Eminem's new single "Houdini" is a career-spanning affair. The song samples some of his earlier work and promised a return to his Slim Shady days. He delivered on that promise transporting fans back to the early 2000s with both the song itself and the accompanying music video. The track features numerous references to former collaborators and people who appeared in Em's songs over the years. The music video is a feature-packed affair with appearances from Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, and comedian Pete Davidson.

Another group that pops up in the music video are Em's three children. During one particular lyric on the song where he calls them brats, the trio make a guest appearance proving that they aren't too bothered by the line. That context helps inform a comment Em's 31-year-old adopted daughter Alaina left on his Instagram post announcing the single. She dropped four middle finger emojis, which would normally seem pretty hostile but is hilarious given the context. The comment serves as yet another hilarious piece to the song and video that had rap fans talking all weekend. Check out the post where she left the comment below.

Eminem's Daughter Claps Back At "Brat" Lyric

Fans were talking about Eminem for more than just his own new single. R&B superstar SZA also shared a surprise cover of his iconic soundtrack hit "Lose Yourself." The cover went viral online immediately proving how much love for Em still exists among both fans and artists in 2024. He's gearing up to drop his first new album since 2020, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace) later this year. The album doesn't have an official release date confirmed yet.