Eminem Teases Release Date For New Music (And It's Very Soon)

Eminem has been taking a unique approach to the rollout for his upcoming album. He announced The Death of Slim Shady with a true crime parody video, and then he had an obituary for Slim printed in the Detroit Free Press. It's looking like The Death of Slim Shady will be Eminem's most ambitious album in years, and based on the latest piece of material released, it won't be long until fans get to hear what it sounds like.

Eminem posted a video of a text exchange on his Instagram. The contact info at the top reads: "All contacts," and the message that gets sent out reads: "And for my last trick!" This video furthers the notion that the upcoming album will be the end of the line for Slim Shady as a character. The biggest revelation, though, is the time in which the text message is sent. The message says Friday, May 31 at 12:00 AM, which means fans can expect something major to happen on this date. It's not made clear what the "something" will be.

Eminem Has Something Planned For May 31

The most likely outcome is a new single. Some fans took to the comment section to theorize that Em is dropping the entire album on May 31, but the video teaser announcing The Death of Slim Shady stated that it will drop in the summer. Seeing as summer doesn't officially start until late June, it's safe to state that Eminem will be sitting on the album for a bit longer. The Detroit rapper first teased the idea of new music back in January. He told Shade 45 listeners that he was "working on a little something," and also teased a potential collaboration with 50 Cent.

"I’m trying to get him to make a new album so bad," Eminem said. "We need another 50 album, like, really bad. 50’s on a roll right now. He’s been on a roll since the tour. I told him whatever the f*ck he needs from me, I'm here." Em even entertained the idea of an entire joint album. "That sh*t'd be crazy, though," he posited. "An album with me and him." Em and 50 attended the unveiling of Dr. Dre's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March. 50 also made a cameo in the Death of Slim Shady announcement video.

