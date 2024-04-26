Eminem Fan Digs Up Old Tweet Hilariously Predicting His New Album Concept

Earlier this week Eminem made a massive announcement. It came just after he appeared as a special guest at last night's NFL draft. The draft was taking place in Detroit this year and Em joined a group of legendary Lions players on stage. He used the opportunity to simultaneously reveal the highly-anticipated follow-up to his 2020 album Music To Be Murdered By. But as it turns out the announcement wasn't as much of a surprise to one Em fan as it was to everyone else.

Eminem announced that his new album is called The Death Of Slim Shady. While it doesn't have an official release date or any singles yet he did tell fans to expect it this summer. With an album title like that, it seems clear that Em is attempting to put his legendary alter ego to rest on the new project. But for one fan, this all seems too familiar. X user @thoughtfulbae heard the new announcement and immediately went digging for receipts. They found a tweet from 2021 basically nailing the exact album title and explaining a potential concept behind it. Their tweet comparing the old post to the new announcement has racked up more than 30k likes already as fans can't believe the prediction. Check out the hilarious post below.

Eminem's New Album Was Predicted By A Fan 3 Years Ago

Eminem is continuing to be an influence on the newest generation of rap artists. Just today one of the biggest producers around, Metro Boomin, cited Em as an artist he dreamed of working with. Metro Boomin just released back to back collaborative albums with Future, both of which hit number one. That helped push Future to 10 number one albums, which puts him in a tie with Em for 4th among rappers.

What do you think of a fan predicting Eminem's new album title and potentially even the concept three years ago? Are you looking forward to the release of The Death Of Slim Shady later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

