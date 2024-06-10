Eminem's "Houdini" Soars To Top 5 Debut On The Hot 100

The song fell just short of debuting at the very top spot.

Eminem's new era is fully underway. Earlier this year he popped up at the NFL Draft in Detroit alongside some legendary Lions players. That weekend he also announced his newest album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace). The album was originally announced for this summer and still doesn't have a confirmed release date yet but it does have a lead single. "Houdini" dropped last week and just landed on the Hot 100 in a surprisingly impressive spot.

Eminem is no stranger to commercial success and sits near the top of nearly every sales metric among rappers. That's why its no surprise that his new single got plenty of attention. "Houdini" just debuted at number two on the Hot 100. It's the highest he's appeared on the chart since 2013 when his collaboration with Rihanna "The Monster" landed at the top spot on the singles chart. This time around Em is only being kept off the top spot on the chart by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help." The country crossover took the top spot from Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" a few weeks ago and hasn't relinquished it. Check out the full top 10 of this week's Hot 100 below.

Eminem Hits #2 On The Hot 100

Eminem's new single has people talking for all kinds of different reasons. It features a shot at Megan Thee Stallion, although not one that seemed to bother the hitmaker all that much. It also features a jab at Em's own children, calling them brats. But the kids seem to be in on the joke as they appeared in the music video alongside the line. The video attracted plenty of attention of its own for all the celebrity guests who found themselves included in it.