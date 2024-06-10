Eminem "Does His Own Stunts" In "Houdini" Music Video Behind-The-Scenes

2024 NFL Draft - Round 1
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 25: Rapper Marshall "Eminem" Mathers claps during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Fans are impressed he's still doing stunt work at age 51.

Eminem's new era is now fully underway. He appeared at the NFL Draft earlier this year, which took place in his native Detroit. Alongside some Detroit Lions football legends and other Detroit rap staples like Big Sean, he helped the city celebrate its football legacy. He also used that weekend to make a big announcement that his new album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) would be arriving later this year. The album still doesn't have a release date yet, but it does have a lead single.

"Houdini" dropped last week alongside a guest-packed music video. The video referenced some classic Slim Shady visuals including Em sporting a super-hero outfit. In a recent video he shared to Instagram, he took fans behind the scenes of the music video shoot. "🎥 I do my own stunts.  #Houdini video shoot behind the scenes- don’t try this at home!!!" his Instagram caption reads. The clips show Em doing various stunts like jumping off a bed onto crash pads and falling to the ground face first. In the comments, fans love the effort he's putting in. "Eminem > Tom Cruise" one comment jokes. "We need more Eminem behind the scenes" another asks. Check out the full video he shared below.

Read More: Eminem & Dr. Dre Link Up Behind The Scenes Of “Houdini” Music Video

Eminem Takes Fans Behind-The-Scenes Of New Music Video

"Houdini" just hit the Hot 100 earlier today and it's no surprise that the song was massively popular right out of the gate. It just debuted at number 2 on the singles chart, held off the top spot only by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's collaboration "I Had Some Help." The country crossover has controlled the top spot on the charts for weeks since taking over from Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

What do you think of Eminem doing some of his own stunts in the music video for his new song "Houdini?" Are you surprised to see him still performing his own stunts at 51-years-old? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Donald Trump Jr. Hits Eminem With Ellen DeGeneres Comparison Amid Viral Election Rumors

