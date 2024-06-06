Eminem & Dr. Dre Link Up Behind The Scenes Of “Houdini” Music Video

36th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 30: Dr. Dre and Eminem pose backstage during the 36th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )
Eminem continues to celebrate the success of his new single.

Eminem's new single "Houdini" continues to top the charts, and amid his success, the hitmaker took to social media earlier this week to give fans a peak behind the scenes. In one of his latest Instagram posts, he's seen on the set of the superhero-themed music video, which has already racked up upwards of a whopping 47 million views. “Why is he still dressing like that?” he captioned the fun carousel. “Check out the full #Houdini gallery now! #TheDeathofSlimShady 📸 @jeremydeputat.”

In one of the shots, Eminem is seen posing alongside his longtime collaborator Dr. Dre, who makes an appearance in the video. Other photos also show Em modeling his superhero gear, posing with various extras, and more. "Houdini" is expected to appear on Eminem's upcoming 12th studio album, The Death Of Slim Shady.

Eminem Unveils New Photos From "Houdini" Video Shoot

Eminem's upcoming project doesn't have an official release date at the time of writing, though it's expected to arrive sometime this summer. It'll follow his 2020 LP, Music to Be Murdered By. The Aftermath Entertainment CEO will be also producing the new album, which 50 Cent confirmed on Instagram back in April. "This sh*t got some heat on it," Fif wrote at the time. "Dre back at it!"

Aside from Dr. Dre, Eminem's "Houdini" music video also features the likes of 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Pete Davidson, and more. Em's own kids, Hailie, Alaina, and Stevie, even make an appearance in the way of a shady FaceTime shout-out. What do you think of Dr. Dre joining Eminem on the set of his music video in a new photo? How are you liking Em's new single, "Houdini"? Are you looking forward to hearing what he has to offer on The Death Of Slim Shady when it drops? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

