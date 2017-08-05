Eminem 9th Studio Album
- MusicEminem Got On Pink's "Revenge" After She Sent Him A Drunk Email"This is why they call it liquid courage."By Trevor Smith
- Music50 Cent Thinks Eminem Should Increase His Visibility50 argues that disappearing between album cycles is no longer the best strategy.By Trevor Smith
- MusicEminem & Pink Reportedly Have A New Song Coming SoonCould it be the first single from Em's next album?By Trevor Smith
- MusicEminem Reportedly Expected To Release New Album This FallRumor has it the Detroit rapper's new project is not too far away.By Trevor Smith