LeBron James Drops His Review Of Eminem's "Houdini" Single: "He’s Back Bruh!"

LeBron gives his official take on Eminems return.

The Death of Slim Shady, Eminem's latest album, has been heavily anticipated as the legend has been hyping it up for a while. Em just dropped "Houdini" and has the internet in a buzz. The Detroit legend is seemingly going back to his old style, which is interesting. The fact that Eminem is going all out on this song simply serves to highlight the impression that it's the last one. Music appreciator LeBron James has weighed in on the new single. LeBron, who is known for jamming to music in his car around LA and trying his best to lip sync, has left his review.

LeBron revealed his thoughts on Twitter, and it's safe to say King James is digging Eminem's return. James and Slim Shady are currently collaborating on the forthcoming hip-hop docuseries HOW MUSIC GOT FREE, which explores an important era of music at the turn of the 21st century. LeBron is clearly cool with Eminem, but the devoted hip-hop head that he absolutely loves the new song. Lebron wrote on Twitter, "And just like that, HE’S BACK bruh! @Eminem Houdini is too good! 🫡🔥🔥🔥"

Undoubtedly, "Houdini" exemplifies "looking back." In the end, Eminem's lyrical decisions have made him a naturally divisive musician. This is especially true given that his previous publications have been viewed by some as either subpar or downright awful. Currently, people are obsessed with a single remark that was taken to be a jab at Megan Thee Stallion. The line has caused some backlash from some fans, but not LeBron James.