LeBron James Drops His Review Of Eminem's "Houdini" Single: "He’s Back Bruh!"

BYJamil David754 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four
CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 13: LeBron James looks on during the first half of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 13, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
LeBron gives his official take on Eminems return.

The Death of Slim Shady, Eminem's latest album, has been heavily anticipated as the legend has been hyping it up for a while. Em just dropped "Houdini" and has the internet in a buzz. The Detroit legend is seemingly going back to his old style, which is interesting. The fact that Eminem is going all out on this song simply serves to highlight the impression that it's the last one. Music appreciator LeBron James has weighed in on the new single. LeBron, who is known for jamming to music in his car around LA and trying his best to lip sync, has left his review.

LeBron revealed his thoughts on Twitter, and it's safe to say King James is digging Eminem's return. James and Slim Shady are currently collaborating on the forthcoming hip-hop docuseries HOW MUSIC GOT FREE, which explores an important era of music at the turn of the 21st century. LeBron is clearly cool with Eminem, but the devoted hip-hop head that he absolutely loves the new song. Lebron wrote on Twitter, "And just like that, HE’S BACK bruh! @Eminem Houdini is too good! 🫡🔥🔥🔥"

Read More: LeBron James & Eminem’s New Docuseries “HOW MUSIC GOT FREE” Drops Incredible Trailer

LeBron James Is A Fan Of Eminem's "Houdini"

The fact that Eminem is going all out on this song simply serves to highlight the impression that it's the last one. Undoubtedly, "Houdini" exemplifies "looking back." In the end, Eminem's lyrical decisions have made him a naturally divisive musician. This is especially true given that his previous publications have been viewed by some as either subpar or downright awful. Currently, people are obsessed with a single remark that was taken to be a jab at Megan Thee Stallion. The line has caused some backlash from some fans, but not LeBron James.

The question for LeBron is if he can rap the lyrics correctly. Surprisingly, LeBron was singing along to Gunna's most recent song and understood every word. This shocked fans after LeBrons history of posting videos of himself rapping to songs and getting the lyrics super wrong. Overall, LeBron is digging all of this new music. LeBron James, like many fans, is anticipating Eminem's new album.

Read More: LeBron James Shocks Fans After Perfectly Lip-Syncing GGunna's""ne Of Wun"

[via]

About The Author
Jamil David
Jamil David is a Sports and pop culture writer based in Houston Tx. Jamil is a Sports Writer For HNHH, covering everything from the NBA to the NFL and everything in between.
recommended content
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FourSportsLeBron James & Eminem’s New Docuseries “HOW MUSIC GOT FREE” Drops Incredible Trailer1046
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FourSportsLeBron James Shocks Fans After Perfectly Lip-Syncing Gunna's "One Of Wun"1496
Lakers vs 76ersSportsLeBron James Spotted Dancing To Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss "Not Like Us"3.0K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - ShowSportsLeBron James Dances To Lil Uzi Vert-Meek Mill Mashup: Watch1.6K