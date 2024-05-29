LeBron James Shocks Fans After Perfectly Lip-Syncing Gunna's "One Of Wun"

LA Lakers star LeBron James perfectly lipsyncs Gunna's "One of Wun," which was released early in May, while driving. James was grooving out to the tune and enjoying himself like he always does with the music he likes. The four-time NBA champion is known for jamming to music that he doesn't always understand the lyrics to. He often looks like he is rapping along but does not know the words to songs. Fans love it so much it has become a meme. LeBron surprisingly knew every word while he was vibing to Gunna's latest single.

“IM due for win," LeBron James wrote in his Instagram story. With 20 tracks, Gunna just released "One of Wun," his fifth studio album. He finished the album and worked on a few of the tracks alongside Offset and Roddy Rich. Since 2019, the 30-year-old rapper has been involved in the music business, dropping hit records. Gunna's new album was officially published, and LeBron James listened to one of the tracks right away.

LeBron James Nails Gunna Lyrics Shocking Fans

LeBron James shared his admiration for Gunna's music with no reservations. The Lakers player immediately uploaded a video of himself listening to a song off the YSL artist's new album after it was dropped. LeBorn was recently caught vibing out to Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss “Like That” while he was warming up for his playoff game against the Denver Nuggets. James ended with 40 points, six rebounds, and seven assists after the game. He contributed to the Lakers' victory by going 9–10 from outside the arc after being videoed jamming to the diss track. The song's producer, Metro Boomin, saw it and put James's statistics up on Twitter. "Bro was warming up to Like That then went 9/10 from 3 and 13/17 for 40 points," Metro Boomin said on Twitter.

LeBron is in off-season mode. His Lakers were defeated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. LeBron has been supporting his oldest son, Bronny, as he undergoes his draft process. The Lakers are still the most likely landing spot for Bronny James. LeBron has also been doing his podcast with his presumed next coach, JJ Redick. Overall, LeBron is having fun this offseason while supporting his family and making some major moves.

