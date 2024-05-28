Bronny James Only Accepted NBA Draft Workouts With These Two Teams

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that approximately ten teams have sent workout invitations to USC guard Bronny James since he announced his candidacy for the NBA draft in April. After a stellar combine and pro day, Bronny's draft stock has risen expeditiously. His performance has had several teams reach out for individual workouts. Nevertheless, Bronny and his camp have declined all offers except to. Brony will work for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns ahead of the draft. He has now narrowed down the teams he wishes to play for.

"I’m told he’s only going to visit a couple of those, and that’s going to include the [Los Angeles] Lakers and the Phoenix Suns," Charania said on Run It Back. According to Charania, James's final destination can be determined by the "development plan" and "guaranteed money" that the teams provide. The Lakers have been the odds-on favorite to draft Bronny since before the combine. Bronny getting drafted is more of a possibility now than it was a month ago.

Bronny James Will Only Workout For Lakers And Suns

Given the numerous allegations that have surfaced over the last almost two months claiming that Bronny James is connected to his father LeBron James's squad, the Lakers aren't a major surprise. The father-son team has indicated a strong desire to play in the NBA together. In the NBA draft, which starts on Wednesday, June 26, the Suns are drafting with the number 22 pick. A number of players are in the running for the choice. According to Charania, James may be selected early in the second round or late first round.

We know Bronny's agent, Rich Paul, has adamantly stated his client will not be signing a two-way contract. Given the tremendous degree of interest in his potential, someone will most likely select him in June, even if a two-way contract is no longer an option. Lakers fans have expressed their desire for the team to choose Bronny, and since the draft class of this year is thought to be among the poorest in recent memory, it would not be a terrible idea to take a risk on your star player's kid.

