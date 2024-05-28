Rich Paul Makes It Clear That Bronny James Will Not Sign A Two-Way Contract

As Bronny James progresses through the NBA Draft Combine and Klutch Sports Pro Day at the Lakers practice facility, his agent, Rich Paul, is a key figure in the draft process. With Bronny's stock on the rise, he has several workouts scheduled with teams ahead of the 2024 NBA draft. Paul, who also represents Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, recently spoke with Chris Haynes of the Bleacher Report about one of the contracts Bronny will not be signing this summer. This insight into Paul's role and his stance on Bronny's contract adds a layer of understanding to the draft process.

When asked if it Is true that he wouldn’t sign Bronny to a two-way contract, Rich Paul replied, “Yes, that’s absolutely true. Teams know that. I’m not doing that.” Paul claims that Bronny's desire to be limited to the NBA roster sends a clear message to all teams. It doesn't seem like Klutch wants Bronny to take the two-way player route, where they split their time between the NBA and the G-league, which is what many second-round selections end up doing. Making this claim probably implies that some teams won't be selecting Bronny in the draft. Bronny will not sign a two-way contract, so if they do want to choose him, they will either need to offer him a position on the roster or let him go.

Rich Paul Draws Line In The Sand Over Bronny's Contract Situation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 25: Rich Paul (L), Timothee Chalamet and his father Marc Chalamet attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on December 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Chris Haynes then asked Paul about where Bronny could get drafted. Paul said, “Bronny’s range has been all over. Some teams think he goes 20 to 40, some say 30-50, and some teams think he’ll go undrafted. It just takes one team.” Paul continued, “This is something I do every year during the draft process. This is not Bronny-centric. He’s a part of our draft class. I have to try to help find the right fit for all my guys as well as the right deal. So that’s how I’m looking at it.” Bronny having the best agent in the game is probably going to end up working in his favor.

The Lakers and other organizations are anticipated to cooperate with Bronny before to the 2024 NBA Draft, even if he could frighten some people away. Despite the fact that a two-way deal is off the table, someone will probably choose him in June due to the high level of interest in his potential. Lakers supporters have stated that they want the club to choose Bronny, and because this year's draft class is regarded as one of the weakest in recent memory, it would not be a bad idea to take a chance on the son of your biggest player.

