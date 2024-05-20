Adele Reveals She Wants To Have A Child With Rich Paul Soon

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: Rich Paul and Adele attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on November 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Adele is planning for a new addition to the family.

Since 2021, Adele and wealthy sports agent Rich Paul have been a couple. Paul is the father of three children, and Adele's son, eleven-year-old Angelo, is from her first marriage to Simon Konecki. The singer, who is infamously private, interrupted her residency act in Las Vegas to extend her congratulations to Rich's daughter. As her stepdaughter Reonna graduated from Clark Atlanta University, she expressed her gratitude. “It is my stepdaughter’s graduation this weekend. Her name is Reonna,” Adele told the crowd. After the congratulations, she went on to say she is more than open to having children with Rich Paul. 

She dropped the news during her Weekends with Adele performance at Caesars Palace this past weekend. Adele shocked everyone by revealing that she was planning to expand her family with Rich. The couple allegedly secretly married last year. Adele has made it clear that after she is done with her obligations, she wants to have a child with Rich Paul as soon as possible.

Adele Wants A Kid With Rich Paul

Adele is dead set on having a baby with Rich Paul who she has been rumoured to have been married to. “Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby. I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy. I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world. That is what I feel will happen. She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?” Adele told the crowd. “With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she's going to be a bossy little queen, isn't she?” She fanatically concluded.

Rich Paul has spoken out about wanting more kids in the past telling E! News, “I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life.” He continued “I’m really looking forward other being an older dad.” it seems like both Rich Paul and Adele are on the same page. We will probably be welcoming annew member in the Rich Paupl-Adele clan in the near future. 

