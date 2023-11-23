Adele Appears To Wear Wedding Ring Following Rich Paul Marriage Rumors

Adele was spotted seemingly wearing a wedding ring just days after appearing to confirm she and long-time partner Rich Paul had tied the knot. Adele's new bling was spotted several times as she and Paul sat courtside at Lakers-Mavericks on Wednesday night. The couple have been dating since 2021. Ironically, their first public outing together was a basketball game.

Last weekend, Adele appeared to confirm that she and Paul had tied the knot after two years. The singer reportedly made the confession during an appearance at the comedy show of her long-time friend Alan Carr. “I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience,” wrote one fan. “Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did,'" read an anonymous report on Deuxmoi. Furthermore, the claim was repeated by several other submissions.

Rich Paul Makes Wild Claim About His Basketball Skills

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: Adele attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on November 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Away from their relationship, Paul has been talking a big game about his basketball skills. "I would be one of the best shooters in the league. Me, Dame, Steph, Klay. If we're just talking shooting, this is the class I'm in. Trae, Darius Garland. I'm talking about guys who shoot the three really well," Paul said. However, host Shannon Sharpe was absolutely blown away by the braggadocious claim of his guest. "You gotta drink so more because you're too sober to be saying what you saying right now," Sharpe quipped.

Paul, who represents some of the biggest names in the NBA, is not one who is often seen on the court. The man hasn't even appeared in an NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Therefore, it's nearly impossible to tell just how good his three-point shot is. However, he and Sharpe did say "bet" during their interview. However, maybe someday we'll find out if Paul's claims are cap or not.

