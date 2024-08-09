Adele Shocks Fans By Revealing She's Engaged To Rich Paul

What makes this moment surprising is not the news itself, but the spontaneous and exciting way in which Adele shared it.

Adele just shared some very exciting news with fans in one of the most surprising and grandiose ways that she could: in front of thousands of adoring die-hards. Moreover, she recently took the stage in Munich, Germany for a Friday, August 9 show, her third concert in a month-long at a custom-built, 74,000-capacity stadium. When the singer tried to read a fan's sign that spelled out, "Will you marry me?" she dropped a bombshell as to her long-rumored relationship status with her boyfriend of three years, Rich Paul. "I can’t marry you. 'Cause I’m already getting married," she told the screaming crowd, holding up her left ring finger.

Furthermore, congratulations are in order for the happy couple. What's more is that this announcement comes soon after Adele revealed that she wants to have a kid with the sports agent. "It is my stepdaughter’s graduation this weekend. Her name is Reonna," she said of Rich Paul's daughter during a Vegas residency concert, congratulating her for graduating from Clark Atlanta University.

Adele Announces Her Engagement

"Once I [finish] all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby," Adele continued. "I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy. I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world. That is what I feel will happen. She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she? With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she's going to be a bossy little queen, isn't she?" With marriage rumors previously running amok, now there's more legitimate reasons to be excited for the couple.