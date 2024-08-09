Adele Shocks Fans By Revealing She's Engaged To Rich Paul

BYGabriel Bras Nevares344 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Adele in Munich
MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Adele performs onstage at Messe München on August 02, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)
What makes this moment surprising is not the news itself, but the spontaneous and exciting way in which Adele shared it.

Adele just shared some very exciting news with fans in one of the most surprising and grandiose ways that she could: in front of thousands of adoring die-hards. Moreover, she recently took the stage in Munich, Germany for a Friday, August 9 show, her third concert in a month-long at a custom-built, 74,000-capacity stadium. When the singer tried to read a fan's sign that spelled out, "Will you marry me?" she dropped a bombshell as to her long-rumored relationship status with her boyfriend of three years, Rich Paul. "I can’t marry you. 'Cause I’m already getting married," she told the screaming crowd, holding up her left ring finger.

Furthermore, congratulations are in order for the happy couple. What's more is that this announcement comes soon after Adele revealed that she wants to have a kid with the sports agent. "It is my stepdaughter’s graduation this weekend. Her name is Reonna," she said of Rich Paul's daughter during a Vegas residency concert, congratulating her for graduating from Clark Atlanta University.

Read More: Rich Paul & Adele Spotted Boo’d Up At Super Agent’s Birthday Party

Adele Announces Her Engagement

"Once I [finish] all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby," Adele continued. "I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy. I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world. That is what I feel will happen. She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she? With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she's going to be a bossy little queen, isn't she?" With marriage rumors previously running amok, now there's more legitimate reasons to be excited for the couple.

But Adele is also just as prone to speaking on other celebrity couples. She recently defended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce against the haters. "I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them. All of you complaining about Taylor being at the game. Get a f***ing life!" the Grammy darling told her Vegas crowd during one of her shows. We all know how that turned out...

Read More: What Is Adele’s Best-Selling Album?

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...