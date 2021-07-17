engaged
- WrestlingLogan Paul Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Nina AgdalHe may not have won the Money In The Bank, but Logan Paul wins in a different way. By Tyler Reed
- RelationshipsTamar Braxton & Her Fiancé Meet Up With Her Ex-HusbandTamar Braxton recently hung out with her fiancé, Jeremy Robinson, and her ex-husband, Vincent Herbert.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsCher & AE Edwards Say Engaged Life Is Going WellThe star singer showed off her diamond ring amid a sea of paparazzi and admirers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Proposes To Bre Tiesi Days After Saying He'd Get Back With Mariah CareyNick Cannon apparently has a lot of love to go around.By Rex Provost
- CrimeR. Kelly Got Engaged To Joycelyn Savage Ahead Of Sentencing: ReportR. Kelly and Joycelyn Savage are reportedly engaged. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsLil Durk & India Royale Share Photos From Tropical TripThe engaged couple are loving life.By Luke Haworth
- RelationshipsSofia Richie Reveals Engagement With 10K Projects Label Co-Founder Elliot GrangeSofia Richie and Elliot Grainge have updated their relationship status.By Jordan Schenkman
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Announce EngagementThe couple dated 20 years ago and were engaged back then, but they never made it down the aisle.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsRihanna Flaunts Diamond Ring, Sparking Engagement RumorsRihanna wore the bling on her ring finger.By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureEminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Announces EngagementAlaina Scott, Eminem's daughter, is engaged.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTravis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Are EngagedTravis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are reportedly engaged.By Cole Blake
- SportsDerrick Rose & Alaina Anderson Announce EngagementKnicks' guard Derrick Rose proposed to his longtime girlfriend Alaina Anderson.By Vaughn Johnson
- RelationshipsFoogiano Is Now Engaged To Renni RucciThe rapper proposed to his girlfriend-now-fiancée from prison on her 30th birthday. By Angela Savage
- RelationshipsMichael Blackson Proposes To His Girlfriend On "The Breakfast Club"She said yes!By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKourtney Kardashian's Camp Denies Travis Barker Engagement RumorsThe couple isn't engaged...yet. By Karlton Jahmal