Angela White, FKA Blac Chyna, Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Derrick Milano

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, has been dating rapper and songwriter Derrick Milano for over a year, and they've had a very wholesome and heartening relationship. Now, they're ready to take it to the next level, as Milano recently proposed to White on Friday (October 18) at Howard University's Yard Fest homecoming in her native Washington D.C. (fun fact: this is the event's 100th anniversary). The crowd cheered for them as Derrick got down on one knee and popped the question, eventually placing the ring on the model's finger as folks went ballistic. Her mother Tokyo Toni was also reportedly in attendance, so she got to witness this big moment for her daughter as any proud mom should.

"Happy 1 year anniversary @derrickmilano," Angela White captioned a social media post commemorating her relationship with Derrick Milano back in May. "Reflecting on a year of pure magic and joy with you, my dearest Derrick. Your love, support, and friendship have filled my life with light and warmth. Thank you for showing me the true meaning of love. Here’s to countless more years of love and togetherness. I cherish you always."

Derrick Milano Proposes To Angela White

For those unaware, Angela White and Derrick Milano first went public with their relationship back in September of 2023, although the aforementioned anniversary post indicated that they actually started dating a couple of months before. This is White's third engagement, with previous almost-married relationships being Tyga and Rob Kardashian. She shares a child with each: son King Cairo and daughter Dream, respectively. While these romances didn't manifest into marriages, here's hoping that the 36-year-old found the one this time around. We wish them nothing but the best on this exciting and loving journey!

Elsewhere, Angela White has to deal with some headaches, such as a lawsuit from an ex who claims that she attacked him in his sleep. Her mom Tokyo Toni even stuck up for her during this, claiming that she was the one to physically assault this individual. It's an overall messy situation and one that we haven't gotten many updates on since this alleged confession. Fortunately, there are much brighter days ahead. Congrats to Angela and Derrick Milano!