Tokyo Toni Blasts Man Suing Blac Chyna And Claims She Was The One To Attack Him

Tokyo Toni is sticking up for her daughter.

The lawsuit against Angela White (FKA Blac Chyna) from her ex-boyfriend, accusing her of physically assaulting him in his sleep, just got a big update... Well, sort of. Tokyo Toni stepped on social media to defend her daughter and made some pretty wild claims in the process. "Tell the truth!!!!!!!!" Tokyo captioned an Instagram post on the matter. "I told you I was going to. 'B* that a* B* and you want sleep !!! You was just a whole B*!!! After you lied on me I said I was coming and I did !!!! Shalana [her real name] BEAT DAT A*. @tmz_tv." As such, it seems like Toni's claiming that she was the one who attacked Twin Hector, not White.

"Stop lying, you b***h a** n***a," Tokyo Toni said in the post while defending Blac Chyna. "You know I did that motherf***ing s**t. Tell the f***ing truth!" "Let me break something down to you, Hector," Tokyo expressed in another video. "Don't tell no motherf***ing lies, b***h. I beat your motherf***ing a** like a f**k. I said I was, I said I was coming to L.A. and whoop your motherf***ing a** for playing games with me and my motherf***ing daughter.

Tokyo Toni Defends Blac Chyna

"So now you want to play games and say she did that to you?" Tokyo Toni exclaimed about Blac Chyna. "This short, this little, did that to you? No, I came there and I beat your f***ing a**. Go tell them that. Go tell them that. Talking about some you was motherf***ing n***a even though you went after I finished your motherf***ing f***ing a**. Like that, n***a. Now, try it again. And I'll do your motherf***ing a** the same motherf***ing way again, h*e. Act like you know."

Meanwhile, we all know how verbally confrontational Tokyo Toni can be even when Blac Chyna isn't part of the conversation. "You're not going to get pregnant," she told Celina Powell on the Aunt-Tea podcast. "No. Don't bring no baby to this world, f***ed up like you are. Get some help! You're f***ed up. I think you're trashy, filthy, nasty, and dirty." These new fighting words are much stronger, though...