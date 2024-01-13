Blac Chyna Cheated On Her Ex With A Child Predator, He Alleges

Lil Twin Hector has had a lot to say about his ex Blac Chyna in recent days. Earlier this week, he accused her mother, Tokyo Toni, of sliding into his DMs with explicit selfies. He even later dropped off some receipts for the alleged exchanges. She denies ever sending him nudes, but he stands by his aforementioned claims. Now, the rapper has sat down with none other than Tasha K to reflect on his relationship with Chyna, revealing that at one point, the two of them were planning to have children.

Allegedly, however, he quickly reevaluated once he found out she was cheating. He claims that while the alleged infidelity was bad enough, the types of guys he accuses her of fornicating with really drove home his decision to take several steps back. Twin Hector says that one of the men was even "known around the block" for the worst reason, being a child predator.

Lil Twin Hector Reveals Why He Decided Not To Have Kids With Blac Chyna

"I caught her motherf**kin' sleeping around with a mutual that I told her about," he alleges in a clip from the interview. "I said 'Look, this guy is known around the block for being a registered child offender. Leave this man be.' This b*tch still gonna go f***k him." Hector continued, explaining that if the guy were a catch, he would have at least understood.

"It was just like the level of scum," he added. "That you could even... What the f**k?" He claimed that at one point, he even had to confront the man for his predatory behavior, which she was allegedly made aware of. What do you think about Blac Chyna's ex accusing her of cheating on him? How about his claim that he didn't want kids with her after seeing the men she allegedly cheated with? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

