Blac Chyna's Ex Leaks Tokyo Toni's Freaky DMs: "Take It Easy Lady"

It's no secret that Tokyo Toni's still got it, and certainly isn't afraid to flaunt it. Unfortunately, it appears as though nobody is off limits for Blac Chyna's mother, including her daughter's exes. Lil Twin Hector, who dated Chyna for a few years before they went their separate ways in 2020, recently unveiled some damning messages from the Finding Love ASAP! star. They've left fans shocked, to say the least.

He accused Tokyo of sending him freaky messages previously, but just posted them on Instagram today for the world to see. In the alleged messages, she seemingly claims to have purchased a plane ticket just to "beat the sh*t out of" Chyna, which he responded to with a lengthy paragraph about "pushing peace." She didn't stop there, however.

Lil Twin Hector Drops Receipts

"She's always been jealous of me and my natural body that god gave me," she continued in another alleged message. "JEALOUSY IS A DISEASE!! I got her to where she is today she would be nothing without me. She disrespects her own mother still to this day i can't reach her because of those demons around her!!!!" From there, she appeared to send him various explicit selfies and clips, including a photo of herself completely nude. "My folks know ion count this as motion.. I just gotta clean up house when all this b*tch do is tell lies & throw dirt," Lil Twin Hector wrote. "Imma give y'all 24 hours with this & I'm washing my hands."

"FOR THE LAST TIME.. I'M F*CKING YO DAUGHTER," he also added. "TAKE IT EASY LADY." Tokyo Toni has yet to comment on the debacle, but social media users sure have. The DMs even prompted a response from Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, who's been beefing with Tokyo in recent weeks. "Girl, I know you was tripping when you said I wasn’t sh*t, she wrote. "Cuz baby this sh*t ain’t sh*t." What do you think of Blac Chyna's ex, Lil Twin Hector, dropping the explicit DMs her mother Tokyo Toni allegedly sent him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

