Blac Chyna Responds To Ex Boyfriend's Claims That She Beat Him Up In His Sleep

Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, is usually happy to just expand her brand and engage in her celebrity family's social media antics from time to time. But these days, she also has to contend with disturbing allegations against her. White's ex boyfriend Twin Hector accused her of physically assaulting him in his sleep and subjecting him to verbal abuse throughout their relationship. During a recent interview with Piers Morgan on his Uncensored program, she responded to these claims by denying them outright and even denying the notion that Hector sued her for $10 million.

"I'm actually glad that you brought that up," Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, remarked. "I've never responded to that, because it's all false. It was never nothing filed, and it's one of those things where it's – you know what clout chasing is, right? Clout chasing at its highest. Once again, the mental of somebody else's success can make people do the most, if that makes sense. The truth is, it's false, [all his claims]. I have no idea [why he's making the allegations]. Yeah, clout. He's attacked me, he's attacked my mom. Like, he's done a lot to me. No, [he hasn't filed documents], it's all false. It's all fake for clout. It was on... What was it, maybe TMZ? Sad."

Who Is Twin Hector?

For those unaware, Twin Hector is a hip-hop and R&B artist who dated Angela White earlier this decade. However, she moved on since then, as Blac Chyna recently got engaged to Derrick Milano. "Congratulations, y’all," her mother Tokyo Toni told them after the big moment. "Let me go back here and finish crying ’cause I can’t believe it. I love you guys, I love with all my heart."

Meanwhile, there are some other possible rifts when it comes to Blac Chyna and her hip-hop connections, such as Megan Thee Stallion's bizarre laughing emojis under a social media post accusing Angela White of sex trafficking. She probably just wanted to highlight the ridiculousness of those claims, but still, fans raised their eyebrows at this Internet behavior either way. For the most part, though, White is just happy to block all the noise out and dismiss supposed falsehoods.