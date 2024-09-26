Blac Chyna Sued By Ex For Allegedly Attacking Him In His Sleep

The couple dated for three years.

Blac Chyna is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The model has been accused of physically attacking her ex-boyfriend in his sleep. The ex in question, Twin Hector, filed a lawsuit against her on September 26. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Hector alleges that Blac Chyna pinned his arms and proceeded to hit him in the face with closed fists and elbows. The attack left Hector with severe injuries, including a left eye that was swollen completely shut.

The allegations against Blac Chyna get worse the further one delves into the lawsuit. Hector posits that the model was physically abusive for the bulk of their three year relationship. He attributed the abuse to her use of drugs and alcohol. Hector recounted specific instances in which Blac Chyna would attempt to "strangle" him using household objects like wires. He also alleged that the model would use utensils and furniture to strike him. Twin Hector believes that Chyna feels immune to legal repercussions given her celebrity status and double standard against men when it comes to domestic abuse.

Read More: Blac Chyna Seemingly Reacts To Tokyo Toni Revealing She Slept With The Game

Blac Chyna Was Accused Of Domestic Abuse In 2022

This is not the first time Blac Chyna has been accused of violence towards a significant other. This isn't even the first time her actions have landed her in court. She filed a $100 million lawsuit against multiple members of the Kardashian family in 2022. She claimed they had canceled her reality show in an effort to "ruin" her career. In reality, the plug was pulled after a 2016 domestic incident. She admitted to wrapping a phone cord around the neck of then-boyfriend, Rob Kardashian, and wielding his gun. Blac Chyna told the Kardashian's attorney that the incident was intended to be a "joke." It was not interpreted as such.

Rob Kardashian took the stand during this 2022 case. In addition to the phone cord incident, the reality star claimed that Blac Chyna beat him with a metal rod during an argument. "She landed several blows to my face, my back," he alleged. Twin Hector alluded to Rob Kardashian's testimony during his lawsuit. He is seeking over $10 million in damages. His attorney, Kirk Edward Schenck, told TMZ that he hopes this case will shine a light on the "legal rights" of men who experience domestic abuse.