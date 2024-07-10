Blac Chyna Seemingly Reacts To Tokyo Toni Revealing She Slept With The Game

BYCaroline Fisher891 Views
2024 BET Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Angela White attends 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Fans suspect that Blac Chyna isn't thrilled with her mother's "Aunt-Tea Podcast" comments.

Tokyo Toni, Karlissa Saffold, and Tia Kemp recently teamed up for their first-ever episode of the Aunt-Tea Podcast. Unsurprisingly, they've already managed to stir up a major debate among fans. The Game joined the trio for the series premiere, which made for some pretty wild moments. At one point in the episode, for example, Tokyo claimed that the rapper slept with her daughter Angela White FKA Blac Chyna. She then proceeded to flirt with him, earning her a serious side-eye from viewers.

While it's unclear whether or not Tokyo was serious about her advances, many think that she shouldn't have been speaking about her daughter's sex life in the first place. Moreover, she's now being accused of coming onto the rapper out of jealousy and being called out for being shady towards her own child. Fans think that Blac Chyna may have shared her own take on the matter recently, suggesting that she wasn't too thrilled by her mom's apparent disrespect.

Read More: Tokyo Toni Reveals The Game Had Sex With Blac Chyna Before Attempting To Seduce Him

Blac Chyna Says She's "Not For The Disrespect"

"I'm not for the drama, I'm not for the disrespect," she told fans on Instagram Live earlier this week. "Peace and love to everyone." Obviously, it's unconfirmed whether or not she was referencing her mother's podcast comments. Either way, it appears as though she's not looking to get involved in any of the drama that's sure to come out of her mother's new endeavor.

What do you think of Tokyo Toni revealing that The Game slept with her daughter Blac Chyna on her new Aunt-Tea Podcast with Karlissa Saffold and Tia Kemp? What about her proceeding to flirt with him? Do you think this is what Blac Chyna was referring to in her recent message about disrespect or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tokyo Toni’s NSFW Pool Twerk Session Leaves Daughter Blac Chyna Inspired

