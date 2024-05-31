Tokyo Toni’s NSFW Pool Twerk Session Leaves Daughter Blac Chyna Inspired

Blac Chyna has her mother's back no matter what.

Tokyo Toni is certainly no stranger to wild internet antics, and as summer rapidly approaches, her latest activities are no exception. Earlier this week, the Finding Love ASAP! star was chatting with fans on Instagram Live from her pool when she decided to show off some of her signature dance moves. She threw it back, accompanied by one of her own freestyles, leaving viewers in awe.

While some were impressed by the 52-year-old's twerking skills, others called her out, claiming that she shouldn't be flaunting her figure so much as a grandmother. Her daughter Blac Chyna disagrees, however, arguing that critics should be taking notes. She took to The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram comments section to come to her mother's defense, praising her for living her best life despite what haters have to say.

Blac Chyna Says Fans Should Be Taking Notes From Tokyo Toni

"I love this woman haha 🎀 Body been giving honestly 🎀 We need to learn from Tokyo she’s living life to the fullest , no stress !!! Have Fun y’all this summer and be careful 🙌🏽," she wrote. Most fans are agreeing with her in the replies, with many claiming that if you've still got it, you might as well flaunt it. Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's mother, even chimed in to compliment Chyna for having her mom's back.