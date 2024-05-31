Tracee Ellis Ross Bares Her Booty In Steamy Poolside Thirst Traps

Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Los Angeles - Fall 24 Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Balenciaga)
Tracee Ellis Ross is living her best life.

Tracee Ellis Ross is certainly no stranger to turning heads with her iconic looks, but evidently, the 51-year-old doesn't need to be wearing much of anything to elicit big reactions. Recently, the Los Angeles-born actress took to social media to share a flirty poolside mirror selfie, posing in an eye-catching brightly-colored bikini. She also shared a clip of herself taking a refreshing "first dip," and sipping on a glass of wine. Clearly, Ross is living her best life, and fans are totally here for it.

"I repeat, why is this woman still single?!" one Instagram user asks in 2cool2bl0g's comments section. "She is a gem," someone else notes. Of course, there's a flood of additional thirsty fans praising Ross for both her snatched figure and her confidence.

Tracee Ellis Ross Shows Off Her Bikini Bod

As expected, there are also a few critics with less-than-nice things to say about Ross posting thirst traps despite being in her 50s. Clearly, however, most viewers have zero complaints. Ross isn't the only mature lady getting her Hot Girl Summer started early either, as Tokyo Toni also recently hopped in her pool to show off her signature twerking skills. While she received some criticism as well, the consensus is that if you've still got it, you might as well flaunt it.

Tokyo's daughter Blac Chyna even chimed in to show her mother some love, arguing that haters should start taking notes. "I love this woman haha 🎀 Body been giving honestly 🎀 We need to learn from Tokyo she’s living life to the fullest , no stress !!! Have Fun y’all this summer and be careful 🙌🏽," she wrote. What do you think of Tracee Ellis Ross showing off her bikini body just in time for summer? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

