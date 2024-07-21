Tracee Ellis Ross Is Still Putting In That Work In The Gym, And Fans Are Loving Her Body

Tracee Ellis Ross' lifestyle and dedication is inspiring folks very often, and her body and beauty have the rest fawning over her, too.

Tracee Ellis Ross' Instagram updates on her gym routines, body positivity, and workout sessions have fans in love for various reasons. Of course, there's her natural beauty and some lusting here and there for her curves, but most fans seem more heartened by her constant dedication to her lifestyle and how satisfied she seems by the engagement. Others debated whether Ross achieved this just by not having the stress of family and children on her or whether she always looked like this. Either way, folks have little negative things to say, and the same goes for all of her viral posts.

Elsewhere, Tracee Ellis Ross makes headlines not just for her online fanbase around her workout routines, but also her impeccable sense of style. She and Coi Leray turned heads last year at YSL's Paris Fashion Week show, and they even shared some candids from their link-up at the fashion house. The actress is among the more fashionable stars today and it's always a treat when she gets to flex that in a big way. Hopefully the next PFW sees her step out once more, but even if she doesn't, we're sure that her closet contains just as good of a fit.

Tracee Ellis Ross' Latest IG Gym Workout

But Tracee Ellis Ross' grace doesn't mean that she is always gracious, as her Black-ish costar Anthony Anderson has a hilarious story about how she didn't like him for ten years. "We laugh about this now, but Tracee didn't like me for maybe 10 years!" he recalled back in 2022. "We hosted the Vibe Awards [in 2005]. As we were walking onto the stage there was a loud sound over the speaker, and I said, 'Tracee? Did you fart?' The audience loved it, but what I did not know is how offended Tracee was by that comment.