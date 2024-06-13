Tracee Ellis Ross’ Booty Gains Leave Fans Drooling As She Flaunts It From All Angles

Tracee Ellis Ross' hard work at the gym is paying off.

Tracee Ellis Ross never fails to draw attention with her award-winning acting chops, but evidently, that's far from all the LA native has to offer. Earlier this week, the 51-year-old star took to social media to share some flirty new mirror selfies and left fans thirstier than ever in the process. In the photos, Ross highlights her backside from a couple of different angles, making it clear that her hard work in the gym has paid off. Of course, commenters can't get enough of the timeless beauty's impressive progress shots and are going absolutely wild in 2cool2bl0g's comments section.

"Well damn," one Instagram user writes simply, while another insists that "Nothing beats a natural body." Obviously, the actress has very much still got it, and isn't afraid to flaunt it. Unsurprisingly, social media users have zero complaints.

Tracee Ellis Ross Shows Off Her Gym Progress

There's a sea of additional commenters praising Ross for her toned physique, and for prioritizing her health and fitness. This isn't the only time fans have seen her flaunting her figure on the Gram, however. Late last month, she also decided to give her supporters a glimpse of her poolside escapades, sipping champagne and even doing a few tricks in the water. At the time, she also shared some sultry mirror selfies, posing in a brightly-colored floral bikini which similarly left fans drooling.