Tracee Ellis Ross's Viral Topless Thirst Trap Leads To Divided Reactions

Ross has never been shy about showing off her body.

Tracee Ellis Ross has always been adored for her incredible physique and curves. The former Black-ish actress has not been one to hide the goods either. It seems that every so often the ageless 51-year-old star posts some sort of thirst trap on her social media. In those cases, it seems that she always drives both her male and female fans wild. On top of being a bubbly person, these steamy pics are part of the reason she's gained quite the following. Currently on IG, she sits at over 11.3 million. However, a topless Tracee Ellis Ross photo is taking things too far for some.

In the image below, you can see she's wearing nothing but white and sky-blue trousers with gold accents. As for the shirt, well, it's just her arm covering her chest, leaving just enough to the imagination for some. "Her body is fire end of discussion 🙌", one user writes. "Yes she's 50 and she's posing like this and yes her body is 🔥🔥", another adds.

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Turning Heads & Churning Stomachs

However, there are quite a bit of people out there who feel she's too old to be doing this. "This is why she’s 51 and single 🫣". "Only Women will think stripping down on the gram at 51 while being single is women Empowering 😂". "When all else fails, show your knockers. Her PR team clearly ran out of ideas this week." This seems to be a common debate today about women in general showing their bodies like this on social media. Ultimately, what people choose to do with themselves is up to them, and Tracee Ellis Ross is clearly not giving a hoot about anyone's opposite opinion.