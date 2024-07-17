Lori Harvey Serves Fierce Summer Vibes In Tiny Leopard Bikini & Cowgirl Hat

Lori Harvey is living her best life.

Lori Harvey may be keeping her dating endeavors under wraps these days, but fortunately for fans, the same doesn't apply to her beach-ready bod. Recently, the 27-year-old model took to her Instagram Story to share a fun clip of herself vibing to Tyla with a couple of friends. She stunned in a tiny leopard print bikini, which she paired with a straw hat and some eye-catching gold jewelry.

Hollywood Unlocked shared the fun clip on Instagram earlier today, and as expected, their comments section is now flooded with fans sharing their takes. While most are simply thirsting over Harvey's summery look and snatched figure, others can't wait to hear more about her love life, particularly after her recent Parisian rendez vous with Luka Sabbat.

Lori Harvey Flaunts Her Figure In Summer-Ready Fit

She and the Grownish actor were spotted enjoying lunch at a local hotspot last month, and of course, dating rumors were soon to follow. Harvey didn't waste any time shutting them down, however, making it clear that the two of them are nothing more than friends. “Aht! Aht! Me and Luka have been friends for years, let’s not start this narrative,” she wrote at the time. It appears as though these days, she's enjoying her time as a single gal, at least in the public eye. Fans can't blame her for it either, though they are anxious as ever to see who she'll pop out with following her split from Damson Idris.

Either way, she looks to be living her best life and making the most of her summer, and her supporters are certainly here for it. What do you think of Lori Harvey living her best life in a leopard print bikini? What about fans badgering her for more details about her love life? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

