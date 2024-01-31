Lori Harvey Flaunts Her Figure In New Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Lori Harvey says making her debut in an upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is a "dream come true." She'll be featured in the publication for the May copy, wearing Yevrah Swim. She launched the brand with Revolve. Harvey discussed the experience with SI Swim on Tuesday.

“I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested,” she told the publication. “It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom … [and] once I got on set, it was just magical.”

Lori Harvey Attends CFDA Fashion Awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Lori Harvey attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Harvey also discussed what she hopes fans take away from her appearance on the pages, making an effort to focus on body inclusivity. “I hope my message and what I stand for about inclusion and body positivity and just being your own woman and going after your dreams and manifestation and prayer [is evident],” she said. “All of that is real, and I hope they feel that and see that when they see my images.” While the issue will be on shelves in May, images from the shoot, as captured by Yu Tsai are available now. Check out the pictures below on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Instagram page.

Lori Harvey Models For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Harvey launched Yevrah Swim back in August 2023, using the same name as her brother's former footwear company. In addition to pieces from her own brand, she rocked a silver Dolce & Gabbana bikini and a blue GCDS two-piece suit for the shoot. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lori Harvey on HotNewHipHop.

