Charlamagne Tha God Applauds Lori Harvey’s Approach To Dating

Earlier this week, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris announced that they've called it quits after nearly a year of dating. They shared the news in a joint statement on Instagram, revealing that the split was amicable. “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication," they explained. "We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together."

While their breakup led to mixed reactions among fans, many have criticized Harvey for her frequent and often short-lived relationships. In the past, she's been romantically linked to Lewis Hamilton, Michael B Jordan, Future, Trey Songz, Justin Combs, and Bu Thiam. Various fans, on the other hand, have applauded her for never settling, and continuing to search for her perfect match. Amid the chatter, Charlamagne Tha God weighed in during a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, praising her for being "built different" when it comes to dating.

Read More: Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Announce Breakup In Joint Statement

Charlamagne Tha God Speaks On Lori Harvey's Dating Life

“I salute Lori Harvey!" he began. "Lori Harvey is the author of 'Act Like A Lady Think Like A N***a.' I ain’t got no problems with Big Lori.” Guest host Loren Lorosa then chimed in, noting some of the commentary Harvey's received online. “Y’all saw they said if you’re one of Lori Harvey’s friends, that’s the hardest friendship to be in… because every man is off limits?”

“Most of them can’t even probably get her," Charlamagne Tha God responded. "It’s Lori Harvey… Lori Harvey built different, don’t play with Lori.” Clearly, Charlamagne won't be tolerating any Lori Harvey slander, despite what social media users have to say. What do you think of Lori Harvey and Damson Idris' breakup? Do you agree with Charlamagne Tha God's take on her approach to dating? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Lori Harvey Parties In NYC Without Pants Amid Damson Idris Split Rumours

[Via]