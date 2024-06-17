Lori Harvey Breaks Her Silence After Staring Down Paparazzi While Out With Luka Sabbat

Lori Harvey's dating life continues to be a hot topic of debate.

Lori Harvey is someone who has always been a darling of the paparazzi. Overall, fans have consistently been interested in whom she is dating, and whether or not it will last. Over the years, she has had some pretty famous partners. From Future to Michael B. Jordan to Damson Idris, Harvey has been with some real superstars. That said, it has been a while since fans have seen her out and about with another man. However, that all changed over the weekend as the socialite was seen in Paris with Luka Sabbat.

Sabbat is an actor and model who is known for his role on Grownish. The two seemed to be enjoying a beverage on a terrace in France. However, Harvey eventually spotted the paparazzi and opted to stare them down. Although we cannot share the video of the interaction on HotNewHipHop, you can check it out at the Via link down below. Interestingly enough, Lori Harvey took to The Shade Room's comments section to clarify her relationship with Sabbat.

Lori Harvey Reveals How She Knows Luka Sabbat

“Aht! Aht! Me and Luka have been friends for years, let’s not start this narrative,” Harvey said. So there you have it, Sabbat and Harvey are not dating right now, or at least that is what Harvey is conveying to the public. Either way, there is no doubt that Harvey's love life will remain of interest to her fans. For now, however, her last public relationship remains with Damson Idris. There were rumors they had gotten back together recently, although for now, those rumors appear unfounded.